Finnish trials show wastewater-derived fertilizers perform as well as synthetics

NPHarvest, a Finnish nutrient-recovery startup, has released new field trial results showing that fertilizers made from recovered wastewater nutrients can match the performance of conventional synthetic products. The 2025 cultivation trials—conducted with the University of Helsinki’s Viikki research farm and analyzed by Eurofins—found no measurable differences in crop yield or nutrient uptake between NPHarvest’s recycled nitrogen and phosphorus products and standard mineral fertilizers.

The findings arrive as Europe faces rising tariffs on Russian fertilizer imports and growing interest in circular nutrient solutions. By demonstrating that recovered nutrients can fully replace virgin synthetic inputs, NPHarvest says the results strengthen the case for a more resilient, low-impact fertilizer supply chain and create new opportunities for utilities to turn wastewater into a marketable resource.

Unlike many recovery systems, NPHarvest’s low-energy chemical process produces ready-to-use fertilizer directly from wastewater. The company is now preparing to scale its modular “Nutrient Catcher” units through partnerships with municipal and industrial treatment operators.