Sun ‘N Lake set to replace aging wastewater plant, expand service to all district properties

The Sun ‘N Lake Improvement District in Highlands County, Fla., is moving forward with plans to replace its nearly 50-year-old wastewater treatment plant, partnering with Sustainability Partners to launch pre-construction and design work for a modernized facility.

“After almost 50 years of service, the existing main plant has reached the end of its useful life,” said Michael Tari, infrastructure partner at Sustainability Partners, in a press release. “Replacement is the responsible long-term solution and we are proud to support Sun ‘N Lake’s commitment to better serve its community.”

The new plant is expected to improve treatment efficiency, produce cleaner effluent to protect local waterways and groundwater, and reduce unplanned repairs and operating cost volatility. Phase 1—funded by the district—includes preliminary design, site surveys, mapping and environmental assessments led by Sustainability Partners alongside the Haskell Company and Ardurra Group.

Construction is slated to begin in 2026 and finish in 2029. Once complete, the upgraded facility will double treatment capacity and enable sewer service to all 11,000-plus properties across the district.

“The new facility and doubling of capacity will allow for sewer lines to be run to ALL 11,000+ properties throughout the district,” said District General Manager Raymond “Boz” Bossert in a press release. “Ultimate, in an effort to preserve our environment, all properties in the district will have access to Sun ‘N Lake utilities and use of reclaimed water from the facility, as opposed to using hundreds of private wells and septic tanks that over time impact our aquifers, soils and waterways.”

Officials say the project will enhance long-term reliability and free the district to focus on additional infrastructure improvements.