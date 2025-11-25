Veralto to acquire In-Situ for $435M, expanding water quality analytics portfolio

Veralto has announced a $435 million agreement to acquire In-Situ, a Colorado-based provider of environmental water measurement and monitoring technologies. After estimated tax benefits, the purchase price is approximately $422 million. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, pending customary approvals.

In-Situ brings a portfolio of water quality sondes, sensors, and data management tools used to monitor surface and groundwater. The company has posted high-single-digit sales growth over the past three years and is projected to generate $80 million in sales in 2025 with roughly 50% gross margins and mid-teens EBITDA margins.

Veralto said the acquisition will complement its OTT HydroMet business and expand its reach in fast-growing water quality applications. The company expects $11 million in annual cost synergies within three years, along with additional commercial and operational benefits.

“As a premier provider of water analytic technologies, In-Situ enables Veralto to tap into faster growing applications within the water ecosystem that are essential for public health and economic security,” said Jennifer L. Honeycutt, Veralto’s president and CEO, in a press release. “The combination of In-Situ and OTT HydroMet will create significant opportunities to accelerate growth, drive operational efficiency and deliver value for all stakeholders.”

In-Situ Chairman Christopher McKee said joining Veralto marks “a powerful combination that will accelerate our global growth and deliver even stronger solutions to protect the environment and improve lives around the world.”

Veralto additionally announced that its board has approved a $750 million share repurchase program, allowing buybacks through open-market or private transactions at the company’s discretion.

The acquisition will be funded with cash on hand and is expected to generate a double-digit return on invested capital by year five, according to the company.