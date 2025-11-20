Stantec launches three research pilots to advance utility performance, PFAS removal, and digital optimization

Stantec has launched three new research programs aimed at strengthening water and wastewater treatment performance, improving cost efficiency, and helping utilities meet tightening regulatory and operational demands. The pilots—focused on nutrient removal, PFAS treatment, and machine-learning–driven predictive maintenance—are being conducted in California and Colorado.

The initiatives target some of the sector’s biggest challenges, including limited funding, stricter nutrient and PFAS regulations, and space constraints at treatment facilities.

“By fusing technology with water industry expertise, our teams are advancing innovative solutions that enable smarter and faster decisions,” said Sandeep Sathyamoorthy, vice president and director for Stantec’s Water Research, Innovation, and Technology group, in a press release. “Water utilities are learning that digital infrastructure is critical to the performance and operation of traditional built infrastructure.”

PFAS removal pilot

With new federal PFAS standards now in effect, Stantec is testing filtration media combinations designed to maximize PFAS removal at surface water treatment plants. Early findings suggest mixed-media systems can reduce backwashing frequency while maintaining high removal efficiency.

Nutrient removal intensification

To help water resource recovery facilities meet stricter nutrient limits without expanding footprints or increasing chemical and energy costs, Stantec is piloting a 40-foot modular system equipped with advanced sensors. The unit is evaluating process-intensification techniques that enhance nitrogen and phosphorus removal while minimizing operational impacts.

Machine-learning influent forecasting

Stantec has also developed a machine-learning model that can predict influent flows up to seven days in advance—far beyond the common 24-hour window. Tested at 30 WRRFs, the model is achieving more than 85% accuracy and enables utilities to better plan staffing and operations.

The firm plans to integrate findings across the three pilots to further support utilities with data-driven decision-making, regulatory compliance, and long-term resilience.