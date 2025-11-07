PPG introduces PFAS-free ultrafiltration membrane for high-fouling industrial water applications

PPG has expanded its water treatment portfolio with the launch of a new ultrafiltration (UF) antifouling membrane designed to handle challenging industrial water streams containing oil, grease and other contaminants. The new membrane aims to support both cost savings and sustainability for industries facing growing water treatment demands.

The UF membrane features a super-hydrophobic surface that resists fouling from trace oily substances, helping extend membrane life, reduce maintenance costs and minimize downtime. Unlike many conventional filtration materials, PPG’s UF and microfiltration membranes are produced without intentionally added PFAS, addressing increasing regulatory and sustainability requirements.

“Our customers face increasing pressure to reduce costs and operate more sustainably,” said Lisa Walters, PPG strategic market manager, filtration, specialty products, in a press release. “This new membrane delivers on both fronts, providing exceptional performance in oily, high-fouling environments such as bilge water treatment, while reducing maintenance requirements and extending membrane life. It also supports cost-effective water reuse, helping customers reduce reliance on external water supplies but also supports efforts to address global water scarcity challenges.”

PPG’s new UF technology is designed for applications including oil-water separation, marine ship treatment, industrial process water and wastewater, automotive and industrial paint lines and graywater treatment. The membranes are manufactured at PPG’s Barberton, Ohio facility, where the company has invested in advanced production technology to meet increasing demand.

According to PPG, the new membrane complements its microfiltration and ultrafiltration portfolio, which enables higher throughput and improved cleanability compared to conventional systems—helping industries recover and reuse water more efficiently while reducing environmental impact.