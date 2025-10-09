Sioux Falls water reclamation expansion earns Sherwin-Williams Wastewater Impact Award

Sherwin-Williams honored Sioux Falls with the 2025 Wastewater Impact Award for its $215 million expansion of the water reclamation facility, featuring advanced protective coatings for durability.
Oct. 9, 2025
Sherwin-Williams Protective & Marine
The Sioux Falls Regional Water Reclamation Facility expansion — the largest infrastructure investment in the city’s history — added new aeration basins, clarifiers and upgraded systems to boost treatment capacity by 43%. Crews also rehabilitated existing assets across the 23-acre site, applying multi-layer protective coating systems designed to withstand corrosive environments and extend service life. Photo credit: Sherwin-Williams Protective & Marine

Sherwin-Williams Protective & Marine has recognized the City of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, with the 2025 Wastewater Impact Award for its record-setting $215 million expansion and rehabilitation of the Sioux Falls Regional Water Reclamation Facility – the largest infrastructure project in the city’s history, according to Sherwin-Williams.

The project, delivered by McCarthy Building Companies, MVP Painting and Sherwin-Williams, increased treatment capacity by 43%, adding new aeration basins, clarifiers and upgraded systems to serve a growing population while extending the life of existing assets. Advanced protective coatings were integral to the project’s success, ensuring long-term performance under severe wastewater conditions.

Coatings systems such as Dura-Plate 2300, Dura-Plate 235 and Poly-Cote 115 provided multilayer protection in clarifier pools, while Sher-Loxane 800 and Dura-Plate 6100 were used for exterior piping and aeration basins. The project also received federal support through the American Rescue Plan Act and the U.S. EPA, balancing upfront investment with long-term operational resilience.

Sherwin-Williams presented the award during WEFTEC 2025 in Chicago, where the company also honored the Sea Oaks Water Tower restoration in New Jersey with the Water Impact Award for its creative and technical excellence.

“These award-winning projects show how protective coatings can shape the future of water and wastewater infrastructure,” said Paul Trautmann, marketing director for infrastructure at Sherwin-Williams Protective & Marine, in a press release.

