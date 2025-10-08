VisuSewer expands into Mid-Atlantic with acquisition of MOR Construction Services

VisuSewer has acquired MOR Construction Services, a Glen Mills, Pennsylvania-based provider of utility and commercial wastewater infrastructure services operating across Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey. The acquisition marks VisuSewer’s expansion into three new states and strengthens its position as a growing national player in underground infrastructure solutions.

“For over 20 years, MOR Construction has demonstrated an impressive track record of growth and customer service,” said Keith Alexander, CEO of VisuSewer, in a press release. “We’re excited to welcome Virginia and Brian Moore and the entire MOR Construction team to the VisuSewer family.”

Virginia Moore, owner of MOR Construction, said the partnership “will bring real value to both our customers and our team,” noting that VisuSewer’s resources and expertise will help expand the company’s impact in the Mid-Atlantic region.

David Gagliardi, principal at Fort Point Capital, which partners with VisuSewer, added that the move supports the company’s goal of building a national leader in wastewater infrastructure services.

Polsinelli and Cohen & Co advised VisuSewer on the transaction.