Xylem Vue earns WEFTEC Citation of Excellence for advertising design

Xylem Vue has received the Citation of Excellence in Advertising in the Best Design category at WEFTEC 2025, recognizing the creative and communicative impact of its 2025 campaign in the Water Environment Federation’s publications.

Presented by WEF President Howard Carter, the award celebrates campaigns that combine strong visual design with clear messaging. WEF cited Xylem Vue’s campaign for its “aesthetic appeal and clever communicative excellence,” noting how it effectively connects digital transformation with real-world water management outcomes.

According to Xylem Vue, the honor underscores its leadership in digital water innovation, highlighting how the company not only advances technology but also simplifies how those technologies are communicated and implemented in the field.

The award was announced during WEFTEC 2025 in Chicago, which drew nearly 20,000 attendees and more than 1,000 exhibitors. At its booth, Xylem hosted over 25 talks covering topics such as AI, PFAS management, cybersecurity and water reuse – including a presentation on smart water management at Manchester City FC and a session on water security collaboration with Amazon.