Nanobubble technology gains global momentum through strategic partnership

Fresh off winning the 2025 WEFTEC Innovative Technology Award, Moleaer Inc. has announced a global partnership with Xylem Inc. to scale its patented nanobubble technology across municipal and industrial wastewater treatment facilities. The agreement includes both a strategic investment and a global distribution deal, following successful deployments at sites such as the Maple Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant in Greer, South Carolina.

Nanobubbles measure 2,500 times smaller than a grain of salt, and remain suspended in water longer than conventional aeration bubbles. These properties enable more efficient gas transfer and accelerate physical, chemical, and biological processes. Moleaer’s systems have been installed in more than 4,000 locations worldwide, including wastewater treatment plants, aquaculture facilities, and industrial water systems.

“This partnership shows that nanobubble technology isn’t emerging, it’s already here,” said Nick Dyner, CEO of Moleaer. “Xylem brings global reach and credibility across the water and wastewater treatment market. Together, we’re accelerating adoption of one of the most disruptive technologies in decades.”

At Maple Creek, Moleaer’s technology reduced the need for settling aids and defoaming chemicals, resulting in lower chemical costs and improved compliance with discharge permits. These outcomes were achieved without infrastructure upgrades or major operational changes.

Additional deployments have demonstrated similar results. In Denmark, a municipal facility reported a 6.8% increase in biogas production, a 5.3% reduction in electricity use, and an 84% reduction in chemical consumption. At Meister Cheese in Wisconsin, nanobubbles were used to enhance anaerobic digestion, increasing biogas generation and delivering a payback period of less than 30 days.

Xylem’s involvement stems from Moleaer’s participation in the company’s Xylem Innovation Labs Partnership Accelerator program. The collaboration is expected to accelerate adoption of nanobubble systems across Xylem’s customer base, particularly those seeking to reduce chemical usage and improve discharge compliance.

“What we saw at Greer, and at other wastewater treatment plants that have adopted Moleaer’s nanobubble generators, makes nanobubble technology one of the most compelling innovations in water treatment today,” said Scott Holzborn, vice president and general manager for water infrastructure and treatment for the Americas at Xylem.

The partnership reflects a broader industry trend toward chemical-free, energy-efficient treatment solutions that can be integrated into existing infrastructure. Moleaer’s technology has also been deployed by Woodard & Curran across multiple wastewater sites, reinforcing its scalability and operational viability.