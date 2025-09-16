Kemira enters industrial water treatment services with $150M Water Engineering acquisition

Kemira announced it has signed a purchase agreement to acquire Nebraska-based Water Engineering, Inc. from Nolan Capital, Inc. for approximately $150 million in cash. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2025, pending regulatory approvals.

The acquisition marks Kemira’s expansion into industrial water treatment services, broadening its Water Solutions business beyond chemicals into areas such as boiler and cooling tower treatment and industrial wastewater management. Water Engineering serves customers in food and beverage, manufacturing and healthcare sectors through 14 facilities nationwide.

“This acquisition is a key milestone in our strategy to double the water revenue and establish a strong position in industrial water treatment services,” said Tuija Pohjolainen-Hiltunen, executive vice president of Kemira’s Water Solutions business, in a press release.

Water Engineering, which employs 185 people, is expected to generate more than $60 million in 2025 revenue.