Austin Water reports 523,000-gallon unauthorized discharge at Wildhorse Ranch plant

Austin Water reported an unauthorized discharge of approximately 523,000 gallons of partially treated wastewater from the Wildhorse Ranch Wastewater Treatment Plant in Manor, Texas, on September 9. The release occurred at the plant’s outfall, reaching a tributary of Gilleland Creek.

Utility officials said the discharge has been contained and did not affect fish, wildlife or the city’s drinking water supply. Cleanup is underway in coordination with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and Austin Watershed Protection.

Austin Water advised private well users within a half-mile of the site to boil or distill water before use and to have wells tested and disinfected if necessary. The utility also urged the public to avoid contact with potentially affected soil or water.