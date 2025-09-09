EPA awards $276M for wastewater resiliency in North Carolina post-Hurricane Helene

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced $337 million in funding to support North Carolina’s recovery from Hurricane Helene, with $276 million directed toward improving water and wastewater infrastructure resiliency through the Clean Water Act State Revolving Fund (CWSRF).

Of that amount, $253.7 million will flow into the state’s Clean Water SRF, enabling low-interest loans with principal forgiveness for planning, design and construction of eligible wastewater treatment and collection system upgrades. Another $22.5 million will establish a Decentralized Clean Water SRF program to strengthen septic system resilience and connect vulnerable households to centralized wastewater systems.

“These funds are critical to North Carolina as they continue to recover and look to the future to build stronger and more resilient water systems that can withstand severe weather,” said EPA Regional Administrator Kevin McOmber in a press release.

The package also includes $61 million under the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) to support solid and hazardous waste management, facility rehabilitation, and storm preparedness.

This latest allocation follows $409 million appropriated in July for drinking water infrastructure improvements. EPA noted the investments will help safeguard public health and strengthen water and wastewater systems ahead of future extreme weather events.