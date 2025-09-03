Tampa advances $280M in wastewater plant upgrades

Tampa is undertaking nearly $200 million in upgrades at the Howard F. Curren Wastewater Treatment Plant, including advanced nitrogen removal and infrastructure resilience projects, to serve over 630,000 residents.
Sept. 3, 2025
2 min read
ID 3609939 @ Iofoto | Dreamstime.com
Tampa advances $280M in wastewater plant upgrades

Nearly $200 million worth of upgrades are underway at Tampa’s Howard F. Curren Advanced Wastewater Treatment Plant, with an additional $80 million in improvements recently approved by City Council. The projects are part of a multiyear effort to overhaul the city’s aging wastewater infrastructure, which serves more than 630,000 people.

The newly approved $80 million project will focus on upgrading the plant’s nitrogen removal system, a critical component of advanced treatment that helps protect surrounding waterways from algal growth.

Construction is also moving forward on two other major initiatives. Crews are replacing the plant’s original 1950s-era anaerobic digesters with two new units, scheduled for completion in 2028. At the Main Pump Station, all seven 50-mgd pumps are being replaced as part of an $80 million resiliency-focused project designed to protect equipment from flood risks. Work there is expected to finish in 2026.

“We are in a critical point in Tampa’s history where the infrastructure that quite literally holds our city together is in need of widespread and massive renovation,” said Mayor Jane Castor in a news release.

The upgrades are being funded through Tampa’s $3 billion PIPES (Progressive Infrastructure Planning to Ensure Sustainability) Program. Since 2019, more than $700 million has been invested in the city’s wastewater system, including plant upgrades, pumping station improvements and rehabilitation of nearly 200 miles of pipelines.

Sign up for Wastewater Digest Newsletters
Get the latest news and updates.

Related

What is wastewater intensification?
How proactive investments mitigate smelly situations
Champion Strut vs. The Competition
Sponsored
Champion Strut™ Live Inventory
Sponsored