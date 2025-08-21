WRF launches international study on smart sewer systems

The Water Research Foundation (WRF) has launched a two-year research project aimed at developing industry guidance for utilities interested in implementing smart sewer systems.

Project 5297, Implementing a Smart Sewer System to Optimize Capacity to Reduce Surface Flooding and Surface Overflows, is led by Eric Harold of Carollo Engineers with co-principal investigator Luis Montestruque of HydroDigital. The study brings together utilities from the U.S., Canada and the U.K. to evaluate how technology can improve system capacity while reducing the need for costly infrastructure expansions.

“Smart sewer approaches have the potential to greatly improve environmental outcomes at significantly lower costs for communities of all sizes and locations, and can be used to address sewershed problems like sewer overflows, chronic flooding, and water quality issues,” said WRF Chief Executive Officer Peter Grevatt in a press release.

According to a 2023 U.S. Government Accountability Office report, municipalities often spend decades and hundreds of millions of dollars or more on sewer overflow control projects. Smart sewer strategies, which rely on forecasting, sensors and real-time controls, offer an alternative by maximizing the performance of existing infrastructure.

“While smart sewer projects have been gaining acceptance and have documented lower costs and improved management of overflows and flooding, there remains a lack of industry-wide guidance to help utilities identify opportunities and implement these approaches,” Harold said in a press release. “This research will provide utilities and municipalities with the information, strategies and tactics needed to scope their capital programs, tailor control strategies for sewer overflows and meet regulatory requirements while reducing treatment costs and protecting human health and the environment.”

The project will review existing research, survey utilities and analyze case studies to develop recommendations and lessons learned for utilities of different sizes and regions.

More information on WRF Project 5297 can be found here.