Nonprofit introduces students to wastewater treatment

Engineering Tomorrow, a national STEM education nonprofit, held a virtual and in-person event on January 15, 2025, that introduced students across the country to wastewater treatment.

The event was a special lab event of Engineering Tomorrow’s “Clean water Filtration Systems & Water Conservation” lab. Students participated virtually via Zoom.

During the lab event, students applied the fundamentals of wastewater treatment to design, build, test and analyze a small water filtration system.

Testing included turbidity of their water system and determining the economics of their design.

The lab was led by guest presenters from Engineers Without Borders USA. Engineering Tomorrow partnered with Engineers Without Boarders USA to engage community college students to prepare them for humanitarian STEM paths.