Water sector advocates urge Congressional action during Water Week

Hundreds of water sector professionals are meeting with lawmakers in Washington, D.C., this week as part of the annual National Water Policy Fly-In during Water Week, urging Congress to take action on funding, PFAS, and affordability challenges.

The fly-in is a joint effort led by National Association of Clean Water Agencies, Association of Metropolitan Water Agencies, The Water Research Foundation, Water Environment Federation, and WateReuse Association, bringing together utilities and industry leaders around shared policy priorities.

A key focus of this year’s discussions is declining federal investment in water infrastructure, with sector leaders warning that authorizations for the Drinking Water and Clean Water State Revolving Funds could expire in September without congressional action. The groups are calling for reauthorization and increased appropriations to sustain infrastructure investment.

The article referenced in this story originally ran as Water sector groups press Congress on funding, PFAS and affordability during Water Week on WaterWorld, an EndeavorB2B partner site.