Sustainable water management in the age of AI data centers

As data centers expand rapidly, especially in arid regions like Phoenix, water availability becomes a critical design constraint, prompting a reevaluation of cooling methods and water resource planning.
Feb. 13, 2026
Data Center Cooling Systems

As hyperscale campuses expand, water is emerging as a first-order design constraint, especially in water-stressed regions like Phoenix. Many of the most energy-efficient cooling strategies still rely on water, particularly evaporative cooling, even as long-term supply planning lags behind rapid permitting and construction.

But the real conversation goes deeper. It’s no longer just about how much potable water is used onsite for cooling IT equipment. Increasingly, utilities and planners are also asking: What is the total water footprint of the electricity powering these facilities? Indirect water use tied to energy generation can be significant — and far harder to track.

For wastewater and water utilities, the data center boom raises new questions about demand forecasting, reuse opportunities, industrial pretreatment considerations and long-term water resource planning.

