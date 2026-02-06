Senate hearing highlights growing cybersecurity risks for water utilities

U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, ranking member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, warned that America’s water infrastructure remains highly vulnerable to cyberattacks during a Senate hearing focused on cybersecurity risks facing the water sector.

In opening remarks at the hearing, “Identifying and Addressing Cybersecurity Challenges to Protect America’s Water Infrastructure,” Whitehouse said that while information sharing between the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has improved, current efforts are “wholly insufficient” to address escalating threats from state-sponsored actors.

