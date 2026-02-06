Senate hearing highlights growing cybersecurity risks for water utilities

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse emphasized the increasing cyber threats facing America's water infrastructure during a Senate hearing, citing insufficient current measures to combat escalating risks from state-sponsored actors.
Feb. 6, 2026
ID 133558851 @ Shmeljov | Dreamstime.com
Senate hearing highlights growing cybersecurity risks for water utilities

U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, ranking member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, warned that America’s water infrastructure remains highly vulnerable to cyberattacks during a Senate hearing focused on cybersecurity risks facing the water sector.

In opening remarks at the hearing, “Identifying and Addressing Cybersecurity Challenges to Protect America’s Water Infrastructure,” Whitehouse said that while information sharing between the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has improved, current efforts are “wholly insufficient” to address escalating threats from state-sponsored actors.

This news originally ran as "Whitehouse warns of growing cyber threats to U.S. water systems at Senate hearing" on WaterWorld, an EndeavorB2B partner site.

