Study shows closing water investment gap would generate $7.3 trillion in economic output

A new report released by the US Water Alliance, Stantec and One Water Econ reveals that closing the nation’s water infrastructure investment gap could add $3.9 trillion to U.S. GDP and generate $7.3 trillion in economic output over the next two decades.

The study, Tapping Potential: The Economic Benefits of Investing in Water Infrastructure, is the most comprehensive economic analysis ever produced under the Alliance’s Value of Water Campaign. Developed in partnership with global design and engineering firm Stantec, the report uses new data and economic modeling to quantify how water infrastructure investment supports jobs, industry and economic resilience across the United States.

This story originally ran as "New report finds water infrastructure investment could add $3.9 trillion to U.S. GDP" on WaterWorld, an EndeavorB2B partner site.