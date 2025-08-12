Dispel and ABB form strategic partnership to enhance remote industrial services

Dispel announced on August 6, 2025, that it has entered a multi-year global partnership with ABB. Under this agreement, ABB will use Dispel’s technology to deliver secure, efficient remote services to industrial customers under ABB Care.

ABB Care combines software maintenance, cybersecurity and expert support to help customers maintain secure and efficient industrial control systems (ICS) while minimizing downtime and extending system life. By using Secure Remote Platform (SRP) to connect to automation software, sensors, marine instrumentation and other end devices, ABB delivers these services remotely with fast, secure connectivity for troubleshooting, proactive maintenance and system intelligence.

The integration of Dispel’s purpose-built OT remote access and industrial data streaming capabilities into the SRP enhances ABB’s ability to deliver ABB Care services remotely with greater speed, security and performance.



“At ABB, we are committed to supporting our customers with the most secure, efficient and innovative industrial services under ABB Care to help them outrun, leaner and cleaner,” said Charles Bennett, global head of service, energy industries, process automation, ABB, in a press release. “Partnering with Dispel’s technology will enable faster service response, real-time support and a secure foundation to deliver digital solutions remotely and reliably to our customers around the world.”



Built on Zero Trust principles and Moving Target Defense SD-WAN architecture, Dispel’s solution ensures session isolation, granular access control, audit-ready visibility and seamless integration with heritage and modern ICS/OT environments.

The platform’s integrated data streaming capabilities enable real-time transfer of logs and sensor data, supporting secure patching, proactive maintenance and continuous operational insights across distributed industrial environments.



“We are honored that ABB is collaborating with Dispel as its technology partner,” said Ethan Schmertzler, co-CEO of Dispel, in a press release. “This partnership reflects our shared commitment to supporting industrial infrastructure remotely, without compromising cybersecurity.”