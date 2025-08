The new division, Armstrong Industrial, combines two of the company’s business entities – Armstrong Gas Transmission Systems and RMI Pressure Systems. According to Joe Keenan, global managing director of Industrial Fluid Flow Solutions at Armstrong Fluid Technology, this gives the market single-channel access to leading industrial fluid flow technology that will drive customers’ sustainability goals – particularly through energy efficiency and carbon emission reduction.

“Armstrong Industrial gives us clear market sector focus that streamlines how we make our fluid flow solutions available to customers,” said Keenan in a press release. “Customers gain the benefit of our decades of innovation, including built-in intelligence on many of our products, as we apply our technologies in existing and evolving industrial sectors through our customer-centric approach.”

Michael Cline has been appointed as general manager of Armstrong Industrial, which is organized into two specialized teams focusing respectively on fluid and gas – to better serve these distinct industrial needs. While the fluid unit will cater to applications such as metals foundries, non-metals manufacturing, glass production, pulp and paper, food processing and mining, the gas unit will focus on the oil and gas sector, as well as energy and utilities.

“Armstrong Industrial is all about sustainable efficiencies – using demand-based control and digitalised optimisation to deliver superior performance and value,” said Cline in a press release. “Our high-pressure pumping solutions – combined with a range of specialised services and intelligent control systems – will transform customers’ operational efficiency and transparency. We offer solutions that save on energy costs and drive down carbon emissions – even conserving water use in some applications.”

He highlighted the company’s value offering in fluid and gas pumping solutions that help customers to reduce costs and optimize their operations for better performance.

“This saves money and the planet, as less energy means fewer carbon emissions,” said Cline in a press release. “Our closed-loop systems, intelligent controls and digital tools directly support customers as they work to meet their sustainability objectives.”

Customers also benefit from the company’s Parallel Sensorless Pump Control (PSPC), a patented technology that improves the efficiency of a multi-pump installation through optimized load sharing. While the traditional approach involves staging pumps on the basis of motor speed, PSPC technology stages pumps based on operating efficiency rather than motor speed. This improves the efficiency of the full pump array by up to 30%.

He also pointed out that the company’s pumping solutions deliver high returns on investment as part of driving strategic goals. In mining applications, for instance, the company’s systems boast payback timeframes of as little as 12 months. Similarly, in the steelmaking sector, its descaling and smart pumping systems achieve a payback period of 12-18 months. In both cases, this is considerably less than traditional systems in those applications.

The company operates across four regions: Asia Pacific; United Kingdom, Europe, Middle East and Africa; North America; and India.