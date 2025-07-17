Grundfos launches intelligent wastewater monitoring solution

Grundfos announced on July 16, 2025, the launch of Grundfos Connect Sewer Insights, a new generation digital platform for monitoring and optimizing open channel flow systems. Powered by machine learning and robust data analytics, it provides utilities and municipalities with real-time visibility, predictive insights and proactive tools to locate inflow and infiltration (I&I), optimize O&M processes, and prevent overflows.

According to the American Society of Civil Engineers, the impact of I&I in the US exceeds $100B annually. This includes the costs of sewage overflows, added pumping, and increased plant treatment. Beyond these, it’s well established that overflows significantly impact the environment and human health. The rising challenge of shifting weather patterns and extreme weather events, only exacerbate pressures on utilities already facing challenges of aging infrastructure, operational inefficiencies, workforce shortages, and budgetary constraints. Utilities are forced to do more with less. They seek new tools and processes to gain operational efficiencies and keener insights for prioritizing capital improvement projects. It’s with these challenges that the new generation Grundfos Connect Sewer Insights provides ongoing insights of collection system behavior through smart monitoring.

The sewer insights system is different in six significant ways from the current generation of conventional monitors:

It uses radar sensing technology providing superior data precision over ultrasonic sensing. It eliminates measurement error associated with temperature variances, or mist, or foam in flows. It brings new assured communications reliability with redundant, multi-provider cellular communications, all through a specialized non-voice network. It dramatically simplifies and speeds installation averaging less than 10-minutes from start to completion. The sewer insights design significantly lowers maintenance through its highly compact (4.7”H x 2.4” D) fully integrated design and battery life of up to five years. Its digital cloud software delivers secure, scalable and insightful monitoring across large and complex sewage infrastructure providing complete remote site data visibility. It stores and displays the monitoring network map. Users can view site details including photos, site data and graphs, and sensor performance data. The software API tools enable fast, comprehensive data integration, such as rain data, that enhances its predictive analytics for identifying developing blockages. The complete system cost is a small fraction when compared to typical level monitors in the US today. Its superior technical features, low initial cost, and low ongoing operating costs all mean that users can achieve high sensor density providing more granular, incisive insights into their collection system.

Perhaps most important to any new or potential users, more than 65,000 are currently operating worldwide, providing assurance that users will gain valuable insights towards a more efficient, resilient, and sustainable wastewater collection system.