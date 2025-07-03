South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources announces over $15 million in loans for water projects

The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) announced on June 26, 2025, that the Board of Water and Natural Resources has approved $15,878,000 in state loans including $3,464,000 in principal forgiveness for drinking water and wastewater improvements in South Dakota. These funds are to be administered by the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

Funds were awarded from DANR’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) Program and the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) Program to the following:

CWSRF

Pierre received a $516,000 Clean Water State Revolving Fund Program loan to design, bid, and construct a new landfill cell. This project has previously received funding. The loan terms are 3.25% for 10 years.

Webster received a $835,000 Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan to reline the sanitary sewer system in their Industrial Park. This project has previously received funding. The loan terms are 3.75% for 30 years.

Springfield received a $565,000 Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan to replace approximately 1,200 feet of sanitary sewer lines. The loan terms are 3.75% for 30 years.

DWSRF

Deer Mountain Sanitary received a $450,000 Drinking Water State Revolving loan to cover increased construction costs for systemwide projects including a well house and water treatment building, a 110,000-gallon storage tank, water meters, complete distribution system replacement, and a booster station. The loan terms are 3.5% for 30 years.

Henry received a $4,075,000 Drinking Water State Revolving loan with $3,464,000 in principal forgiveness to replace existing watermains and install a ground storage tank with a booster pump station. The loan terms are 2.75% for 30 years.

Randall Community Water District received a $5,000,000 Drinking Water State Revolving loan to increase capacity for existing customers as well as supply additional water to the City of Mitchell. Additional funding was requested to increase the pipe from 24 inches to 30 inches. The loan terms are 3.5% for 30 years.

Rapid City received a $3,932,000 Drinking Water State Revolving loan to make improvements to its municipal well #4. The project includes construction of a new well house with a new well pump and motor, drop pipe, and pitless adapter. The loan terms are 3.5% for 30 years.

Springfield received a $505,000 Drinking Water State Revolving loan to replace approximately 1,300 feet of existing pipe. The project will also include the replacement of service pipes and valves within the rights-of-way and the installation of several fire hydrants. The loans terms are 3.25% for 30 years.

The State of South Dakota and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) fund the Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Programs, which provide low-interest loans for wastewater, stormwater, water conservation, nonpoint source projects, and public drinking water system projects. The programs are funded through a combination of federal appropriations, loan repayments, and bonds.