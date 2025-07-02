$36 million in infrastructure funding awarded to 48 projects across New York State

Governor Kathy Hochul announced on July 2, 2025 that more than $36 million has been awarded to 48 projects across New York State through the County Infrastructure Grant Program. First launched in November 2024 and administered by Empire State Development, the program awards grants to support small- and medium-sized county-led infrastructure projects. Modern infrastructure directly impacts New York State’s economic vitality, and supporting small- and medium-scale infrastructure projects enables the state to remain competitive and generate continued economic growth, while supporting Governor Hochul's bold housing agenda.

“I know first hand how critical infrastructure is in order to uplift communities and bring families and loved ones together,” Governor Hochul said in a press release. “From my early days on a Town Board to serving as Erie County Clerk and in Congress, I’ve seen how investments like these can breathe new life into neighborhoods, drive housing growth, support vibrant downtowns, and bring new energy to local economies. We’re putting local priorities front and center as we build a stronger New York.”

The program was established to transform New York’s infrastructure to better meet the needs of New Yorkers. The $50 million program was included in the State's FY 2025 Enacted Budget, with an additional $50 million included in the FY 2026 Enacted Budget. Grants up to $500,000 are awarded to priority projects identified by the county that support economic development, contribute to placemaking or encourage tourism. Enhanced awards of up to $1 million are available for projects supporting the creation of housing with ten or more units. The funding being awarded today will support the construction of over 2,750 new homes.

“Investing in local infrastructure projects generates new opportunities to increase housing and support sustainable economic development,” said Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight in a press release. “ The grants awarded through this program will enable counties across the state to address critical community needs that would not otherwise happen, promoting local and regional growth.”

Wastewater infrastructure projects include: