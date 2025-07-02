$36 million in infrastructure funding awarded to 48 projects across New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul announced on July 2, 2025 that more than $36 million has been awarded to 48 projects across New York State through the County Infrastructure Grant Program. First launched in November 2024 and administered by Empire State Development, the program awards grants to support small- and medium-sized county-led infrastructure projects. Modern infrastructure directly impacts New York State’s economic vitality, and supporting small- and medium-scale infrastructure projects enables the state to remain competitive and generate continued economic growth, while supporting Governor Hochul's bold housing agenda.
“I know first hand how critical infrastructure is in order to uplift communities and bring families and loved ones together,” Governor Hochul said in a press release. “From my early days on a Town Board to serving as Erie County Clerk and in Congress, I’ve seen how investments like these can breathe new life into neighborhoods, drive housing growth, support vibrant downtowns, and bring new energy to local economies. We’re putting local priorities front and center as we build a stronger New York.”
The program was established to transform New York’s infrastructure to better meet the needs of New Yorkers. The $50 million program was included in the State's FY 2025 Enacted Budget, with an additional $50 million included in the FY 2026 Enacted Budget. Grants up to $500,000 are awarded to priority projects identified by the county that support economic development, contribute to placemaking or encourage tourism. Enhanced awards of up to $1 million are available for projects supporting the creation of housing with ten or more units. The funding being awarded today will support the construction of over 2,750 new homes.
“Investing in local infrastructure projects generates new opportunities to increase housing and support sustainable economic development,” said Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight in a press release. “ The grants awarded through this program will enable counties across the state to address critical community needs that would not otherwise happen, promoting local and regional growth.”
Wastewater infrastructure projects include:
- Warren County – $975,000: This project involves the construction of a wastewater treatment plant and sewer collection system for downtown North Creek. This new sewer district will unlock the economic development potential of Gore Mountain, which is undergoing an approximately $40 million upgrade, allowing for new home construction and the expansion of the Main Street business district.
- Washington County – $500,000: The Village of Whitehall has been challenged by inadequate wastewater infrastructure, and this project will ensure that all current and future waste at the county-owned plant will meet its permitted limits, allowing for improvements to local residences and businesses. The project will include the installation of a concrete channel to house a new energy efficient UV treatment system, covered by a structure at 25 Riverside Drive, within the previously disturbed area of the existing treatment facility parcel and outside of the 500-year flood zone, ensuring the protection of the newly installed equipment.
- Cayuga County – $1 million: Funding will support infrastructure upgrades in the City of Auburn, including the installation of water and sewer, extending Manor House Drive, and new sidewalks. These improvements will allow for the city to provide 70 high-quality, market rate housing units through the construction of seven buildings with 10 townhome style apartments each; a clubhouse building with a community room, fitness center, and on-site property management/maintenance; and a dog park, tot lot, and pickleball court for residents' use.
- Madison County – $1 million: This project involves infrastructure upgrades to the sewer system, water supply and utilities key to the creation of a canalside pocket neighborhood in Canastota and approximately 51 new housing units. In addition, upgrades to the Erie Canal waterfront infrastructure like a new waterfront plaza, public kayak launch, and a new pedestrian bridge over the canal between the site and the Empire State Trail will encourage visitation and tourism in the area.
- Onondaga County – $1 million: This project involves infrastructure improvements including water, sewer, roads, sidewalks, and utilities along North Burdick Street in the Town of Manlius. This new infrastructure will support the construction of a transformative mixed-use development that will include over 300 units of housing and a mixed-use building. Amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, walking trails, outdoor recreational areas, a dog park, children’s play area, and water access for non-motorized activities.
- Genesee County – $1 million: The Northpointe Homes Project is set to include construction of roads, water and sewer lines, a sewer lift station, a retention pond, and connections for gas and electric. These improvements will enable the construction of 30 new homes, expanding an already vibrant neighborhood in Batavia.
- Ontario County – $1 million: This project will double the capacity of the City of Geneva’s Marsh Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant. The upgrades will pave the way for the development of 29 Jackson Street into more than 60 units of low-income housing.
- Dutchess County – $1 million: This funding supports two projects in the Village of Red Hook. The first would expand the village's sewer system, significantly increasing the total daily wastewater treatment capacity and the potential service area. Funds will be utilized for the detailed engineering necessary to progress the project. The second component supports the Red Hook Gateway Project, which will conserve 97 acres of farmland on North Broadway while transforming 12 acres into an affordable housing hub. Funds will support site infrastructure upgrades, including water, sewer, electricity, roads, and stormwater management.
- Fulton County – $900,000: This funding will enable the continuation of critical sanitary sewer infrastructure north from the Village of Mayfield, supporting the creation of 36 new housing units and the addition of 350 new sites to an existing RV vacation resort on the Great Sacandaga Lake. In addition, the extension of municipal sanitary sewer services will provide environmental benefits and protect the lake as a sensitive environmental resource.
- Jefferson County – $1 million: This project will allow the Town of Alexandria to extend wastewater infrastructure along State Route 12, directly supporting the creation of an 82-unit premanufactured housing development. Upgrades will include a new on-site duplex grinder pump station, a force main, seven manholes with connections to existing infrastructure, and a gravity sewer main.
- Chemung County – $992,500: Program funding will allow for the installation of a new public sanitary sewer, a water main, roadways, sidewalks, and all underground facilities on Hibbard Road North in the Town of Big Flats. This infrastructure will be the backbone of the project and will support the construction of 60 single family residences, 31 townhouse units and 28 apartments. In addition, the grant will support the immediate activation of seven single-family parcels and 20 townhouse units.