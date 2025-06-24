California Water Service to own, operate new wastewater and recycled water systems

Cal Water will begin serving the mixed-use community in San Bernardino County upon completion of a wastewater treatment plant.
June 27, 2025
2 min read
ID 362610753 @ Bon Koo | Dreamstime.com
Silverwood Lake in San Bernardino County

In an expansion of its wastewater and recycled water operations, California Water Service (Cal Water) has signed an agreement with an affiliate of DMB Development to own and operate the wastewater and recycled water systems of Silverwood, a new master-planned, mixed-use community currently under construction in San Bernardino County, California. Cal Water is the largest subsidiary of California Water Service Group, whose subsidiaries provide water, wastewater, and recycled water utility services across the western United States.

Under the agreement, upon completion of the community’s wastewater treatment plant, Cal Water will begin serving approximately 500 wastewater connections initially being served by the City of Hesperia. At full buildout of the development, Silverwood is expected to have more than 15,000 customer connections. Cal Water will take ownership of the wastewater collection system and recycled water distribution system in phases as they are completed and ready to accommodate new connections.

“We look forward to our partnership with DMB Development to serve the new Silverwood community and help sustain the environment,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, Cal Water chairman and CEO, in a press release. “As families seek to put down roots in this area, we are dedicated to helping improve their quality of life by focusing on the same high standard of quality, service, and value that we provide to customers throughout our service areas.”

The phased transfers of ownership are subject to satisfactory closing conditions. The Silverwood system will become a new Cal Water district, with oversight from the California Public Utilities Commission.

Sign up for Wastewater Digest Newsletters
Get the latest news and updates.

Related

Standardized plant-based formulations safely neutralize foul wastewater treatment odors
What is surface wasting (SWAS)?
Champion Strut vs. The Competition
Sponsored
Modernize OT Cybersecurity to Mitigate Risk
Sponsored