California Water Service to own, operate new wastewater and recycled water systems

In an expansion of its wastewater and recycled water operations, California Water Service (Cal Water) has signed an agreement with an affiliate of DMB Development to own and operate the wastewater and recycled water systems of Silverwood, a new master-planned, mixed-use community currently under construction in San Bernardino County, California. Cal Water is the largest subsidiary of California Water Service Group, whose subsidiaries provide water, wastewater, and recycled water utility services across the western United States.

Under the agreement, upon completion of the community’s wastewater treatment plant, Cal Water will begin serving approximately 500 wastewater connections initially being served by the City of Hesperia. At full buildout of the development, Silverwood is expected to have more than 15,000 customer connections. Cal Water will take ownership of the wastewater collection system and recycled water distribution system in phases as they are completed and ready to accommodate new connections.

“We look forward to our partnership with DMB Development to serve the new Silverwood community and help sustain the environment,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, Cal Water chairman and CEO, in a press release. “As families seek to put down roots in this area, we are dedicated to helping improve their quality of life by focusing on the same high standard of quality, service, and value that we provide to customers throughout our service areas.”

The phased transfers of ownership are subject to satisfactory closing conditions. The Silverwood system will become a new Cal Water district, with oversight from the California Public Utilities Commission.