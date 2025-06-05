Veolia North America partners with Sapulpa, Oklahoma for wastewater treatment and environmental security

Veolia North America has finalized an agreement with the City of Sapulpa to operate and maintain the community's wastewater treatment facilities. Sapulpa has a growing community of 23,000 and is 15 miles southwest of downtown Tulsa.

The Sapulpa City Council voted unanimously on April 21 to enter a five-year agreement with Veolia to operate the city’s wastewater treatment plant and its 21 pump stations. The agreement may be renewed for three additional five-year terms if both parties agree. The operations and maintenance contract began May 1.

“Working with the City of Sapulpa to reach this agreement has been a meaningful experience and we are very excited to partner with Sapulpa to create the wastewater treatment performance that its residents and businesses deserve,” said Rory Munns, president of municipal water operations for Veolia’s Central Region, in a press release. “Veolia has a wealth of global resources and experience, as well as decades of service to Oklahoma communities with our dedicated local staff, that we will use to serve the people of Sapulpa.”

The company’s global GreenUp strategy strives to lead the ecological transformation of the planet by accelerating water quality improvement, hazardous waste treatment and disposal, decarbonization and technological innovation.

“I’m excited to welcome Veolia to the City of Sapulpa,” said Mayor of Salupla Craig Henderson in a press release. “We are at a point where we need the hands-on technical assistance and direction this nationally recognized company offers. As our city continues to grow, the demands on all our water facilities will continue to be of utmost importance, and this is just another step we need to make to ensure compliance and to make our systems efficient and top quality.”

As part of the agreement, Veolia will advise the city on its capital needs in maintaining and improving the wastewater treatment plant, which handles 3.5 million gallons of wastewater on an average day and is capable of handling twice that amount.