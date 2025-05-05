South Carolina utility celebrates centennial with upgraded trail through its campus

Renewable Water Resources (ReWa) announced on May 2, 2025, that it is celebrating its centennial by inviting the community to its Mauldin Road campus along an upgraded portion of the Blue Line of the Prisma Health Swamp Rabbit Trail Network in South Carolina.

Trail users will be able to learn about the wastewater treatment process through educational signage on ReWa’s campus, the ecosystem surrounding the utility’s Mauldin Road Water Resource Recovery Facility (WRRF) and participate in scavenger hunts for bronze salamanders along ReWa’s Clean Water Connector Loop, which connects to Conestee Nature Preserve, a 640-acre wildlife sanctuary downstream from ReWa.

“Throughout our history, we have embraced the responsibility to teach others about water,” said Rebecca West, ReWa’s CEO, in a press release. “We often visit classrooms and civic groups and host tours to discuss our work while sharing how all of us can protect our waterways. Providing a learning experience along the Swamp Rabbit Trail through our campus is a way to give back to our community while teaching and providing opportunities to interact with us and our campus. We hope that each person who spends time on our trail will learn more about water, how water is cleaned and recycled, and better understand the unique smells surrounding the treatment process and wetlands.”

People using the trail will also get a glimpse of ReWa’s campus, which includes buildings dating back to 1928 that have been repurposed. In the fall, the campus’ Reedy River Gate House will open to the public with exhibits discussing ReWa’s history.

The Swamp Rabbit Trail is a 28-mile shared-use path network stretching from north of the City of Travelers Rest, through the City of Greenville, into Simpsonville and Fountain Inn and down into Laurens County. It is enjoyed by more than 2 million users annually.

The Clean Water Connector Loop is part of the Swamp Rabbit Trail’s Blue Line, which is a four-mile trail between the trailhead located on Parkins Mill Road, starting under the I-85 bridge that crosses the Reedy River, to connect to Conestee Nature Preserve.

The Reedy River and Brushy Creek flow through ReWa’s Mauldin Road campus, and people using the trail will learn about wetlands, plants and animals that can be found along it.