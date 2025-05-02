South Tahoe, California, moves forward with water infrastructure projects

The South Tahoe Public Utility District (the District) announced on April 28, 2025, it is moving forward with a wide range of capital improvement projects over summer 2025. The projects are aimed at minimizing long-term costs, protecting Lake Tahoe and delivering high-quality, reliable water, wastewater and recycled water services for the community.

“These projects reflect our long-term commitment to sustainability, system resilience, and excellent service,” said Paul Hughes, general manager, in a press release. “By investing today, we’re ensuring the community has safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible infrastructure for decades to come.”

Wastewater and recycled water improvements

To protect the clarity of Lake Tahoe and ensure the longevity of critical sewer infrastructure, the District is undertaking the following wastewater system upgrades:

Pump station rehab: The Upper Truckee Pump Station is one of the District’s five largest sewer pump stations that pumps wastewater from surrounding neighborhoods to the wastewater treatment plant. The pump station is being rehabilitated with new pumps, motors, and electrical equipment to enhance reliability and extend its service life.

Recycled water export pipeline assessment: A detailed condition assessment of the recycled water export pipeline will help prioritize future rehabilitation or replacement needs.

Water system upgrades

To support the community’s water needs and protect public safety, several major water system improvements are planned for construction this summer:

Well rehabilitation: Three wells will be rehabilitated to ensure a reliable and sustainable long-term water supply.

Water tank coating: The Gardner Mountain water tanks will be recoated to prevent corrosion and extend the life of these essential storage facilities.

Water pressure: A new pressure reducing valve will be installed in the Washoan neighborhood to stabilize water pressure, supplement fire flow, and improve water supply redundancy.

Back-up power: Generators will be installed at the District's two largest drinking water well sites, ensuring the ability to continue pumping water during power outages and emergency situations.

Upsized waterline: Aging and undersized waterlines in the Bijou neighborhood will be upsized to improve water quality. The project also includes the installation or replacement of 20 fire hydrants to increase fire flow.

These projects are funded through a combination of rate revenue, grants, and low-interest financing, all designed to keep customer rates stable while meeting the region’s long-term infrastructure needs.