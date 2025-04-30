EPA announces $49 million to aid rural, small, and tribal communities with wastewater challenges

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced on April 29, 2025, $49 million in funding to technical assistance providers to help communities address wastewater challenges through the Rural, Small and Tribal Clean Water Technical Assistance Grant program.

The funding will be utilized to help communities with wastewater infrastructure and Clean Water Act compliance projects.

“Small and rural communities are the backbone of this great country, and EPA is committed to partnering with them to provide clean and safe water that supports healthy people, agricultural production, economic opportunity, and vibrant ecosystems,” said EPA Senior Advisor Jessica Kramer in an EPA press release. “With $49 million, more communities will receive assistance for planning, designing and funding essential wastewater infrastructure upgrades.”

The EPA stated it anticipates awarding federal grants to the following recipients after legal and administrative requirements are met:

National Rural Water Association

Rural Community Assistance Partnership

Southwest Environmental Finance Center-New Mexico

Alaksa Municipal League

NEIWPCC (New England Interstate Water Pollution Control Commission)

Pacific International Center for High Technology Research

“NRWA is grateful that EPA has continued making these vital technical assistance awards. Funding for hands-on assistance programs is essential for addressing the significant water and wastewater challenges faced by the small and rural communities across our nation,” said Matt Holmes, CEO of the National Rural Water Association, in an EPA press release. “We are honored by the EPA's confidence in our ability to deliver effective training and technical assistance, assist in navigating complex funding landscapes, and support the implementation of reliable infrastructure solutions where they are needed most.”

“We are very excited to work with EPA to further the capacity building efforts of rural and tribal utilities across the nation,” said Olga Morales Pate, CEO, Rural Community Assistance Partnership Incorporated, in an EPA press release. “As a national leader in technical assistance, RCAP is positioned to continue to provide customized assistance to small utilities, particularly those who need it most. We appreciate and support EPA's commitment to improve the quality of life of those who call rural America home.”