EPA recognizes 22 wastewater infrastructure projects

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Senior Advisor Jessica Kramer recognized 22 wastewater infrastructure projects for excellence and innovation on April 23, 2025. These projects were funded by the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) program. Kramer also recognized 16 drinking water infrastructure projects funded by the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) program.

“Funding for water infrastructure is vital to healthy Americans and economic opportunity. These federal dollars, which are invested by states, bring down costs and make needed water infrastructure upgrades attainable,” said EPA Senior Advisor Jessica Kramer in an EPA press release. “As a result, more people can rely on safe drinking water and reliable wastewater management. At the same time, these investments help keep water bills affordable while construction creates local jobs. Congratulations to these award winners for the outstanding work.”

These exemplary projects were recognized as part of EPA’s AQUARIUS and PISCES national recognition programs at the at the 2025 Council of Infrastructure Financing Authorities (CIFA) Summit on Water Infrastructure.

EPA’s George F. Ames Performance and Innovation in the SRF Creating Environmental Success (PISCES) program celebrates innovation demonstrated by CWSRF programs and assistance recipients. Twenty-two projects carried out by state or local governments, public utilities, and private entities were recognized by the 2025 PISCES program, including the following exceptional projects: