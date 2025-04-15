Gloucester, Massachusetts awards Tetra Tech $8 million contract for wastewater treatment modernization

Tetra Tech, Inc. announced on April 15, 2025, that the city of Gloucester, Massachusetts awarded the company an $8 million contract to provide engineering design and technical services for a major wastewater treatment modernization program.

Company engineers and technical specialists will design advanced wastewater treatment solutions to modernize the city’s aging Water Pollution Control Facility, one of the last primary treatment plants in the U.S.

Under the first phase of this project teams will provide planning, engineering and permitting services to integrate secondary treatment into the facility.

The company’s innovative alternative design concept for the $100 million modernization project will minimize disruptions to plant operations, positions the city to adapt to future capacity needs and regulatory requirements, reduces energy consumption and costs and features resiliency measures for flood protection.

“Tetra Tech is pleased to use our Leading with Science approach to support the city of Gloucester in transforming its wastewater treatment facility,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO, in a press release. “We look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional value to the city of Gloucester, supporting critical infrastructure and protecting water quality in the Massachusetts Bay estuary.”