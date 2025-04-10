Victaulic executive vice president and chief revenue officer to retire after 37 years of service

Victaulic announced on April 9, 2025, that Gary Moore, executive vice president and chief revenue officer, will retire at the end of April after 37 years of service with the company. Mark Gilbert, currently vice president and general manager for Europe, Middle East, and Africa, as well as vice president in the U.S., will succeed Moore as executive vice president of sales, effective May 1, 2025.

"Gary Moore has had as much to do with Victaulic's growth over the last 20 years as anyone," said Victaulic Chairman John Malloy in a press release. "His greatest legacies are the Victaulic sales organization as it stands today, the leadership of this organization, and the careers Gary has created for such a talented group of individuals."

Moore began his career with Victaulic in 1988 as a sales representative in Canada. Through his exceptional performance and leadership, he advanced through various roles, including vice president of sales, vice president & general manager, and president of Victaulic Company of Canada, Limited. Moore then joined the executive leadership team at World Headquarters in Easton, Pennsylvania, to lead the global sales organization. He was named executive vice president and chief revenue officer in 2023.

Moore has been an active leader within the construction industry, serving as the national director of the Mechanical Contractors Association of Canada's Supplier Council. He has also been involved with the MCAA Manufacturer Supplier Council in the U.S. for 22 years, including five years on the Board of Directors and serving as chairman in 2009.