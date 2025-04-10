Victaulic executive vice president and chief revenue officer to retire after 37 years of service
Victaulic announced on April 9, 2025, that Gary Moore, executive vice president and chief revenue officer, will retire at the end of April after 37 years of service with the company. Mark Gilbert, currently vice president and general manager for Europe, Middle East, and Africa, as well as vice president in the U.S., will succeed Moore as executive vice president of sales, effective May 1, 2025.
"Gary Moore has had as much to do with Victaulic's growth over the last 20 years as anyone," said Victaulic Chairman John Malloy in a press release. "His greatest legacies are the Victaulic sales organization as it stands today, the leadership of this organization, and the careers Gary has created for such a talented group of individuals."
Moore began his career with Victaulic in 1988 as a sales representative in Canada. Through his exceptional performance and leadership, he advanced through various roles, including vice president of sales, vice president & general manager, and president of Victaulic Company of Canada, Limited. Moore then joined the executive leadership team at World Headquarters in Easton, Pennsylvania, to lead the global sales organization. He was named executive vice president and chief revenue officer in 2023.
Moore has been an active leader within the construction industry, serving as the national director of the Mechanical Contractors Association of Canada's Supplier Council. He has also been involved with the MCAA Manufacturer Supplier Council in the U.S. for 22 years, including five years on the Board of Directors and serving as chairman in 2009.
"It has been the privilege of my professional life to serve Victaulic for nearly four decades," said Moore in a press release. "I'm incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished in expanding our global presence and developing innovative solutions that have transformed the construction industry. The relationships built with customers, partners, and especially my Victaulic colleagues have been the most rewarding aspect of my career. I'm confident that Mark's leadership will take the company to even greater heights, and I look forward to seeing Victaulic's continued success in this next chapter."
Mark Gilbert brings over 30 years of Victaulic experience to his new role. After graduating from Purdue University, he joined Victaulic as a sales representative in the Baltimore/Washington, D.C. area. His career has included positions as regional manager, west coast division manager, director for the Middle East region in Dubai, and vice president of Europe, Middle East, Africa and India in Belgium, and, adding for the last two years, vice president in the U.S.
"Mark's extensive knowledge of our business, coupled with his proven ability to work cross-functionally, positions him well to continue our tradition of excellence while forging new paths to market leadership," said Richard A. Bucher, Ph.D., president and CEO of Victaulic, in a press release. "We are confident in his ability to build upon the strong foundation that Gary has established."
“I’m committed to progressing Victaulic's industry leadership while delivering exceptional value to our customers worldwide,” said Gilbert in a press release. “By leveraging our team's collective expertise and fostering an environment of innovation, we will continue to develop unique and efficient solutions that advance our market-focused partnerships and strategic global growth.”