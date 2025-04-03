President Trump signs executive order for new tariff plan

President Donald Trump signed an executive order for a new tariff plan on April 2, 2025. President Trump announced baseline tariffs of 10% on all imports into the United States. Reciprocal tariffs were placed on countries with which the U.S. has significant trade deficits.

The baseline tariff on all imports will be implemented starting April 5, 2025, at 12:01 a.m. ET. The reciprocal tariffs on specific countries will be implemented on April 9, 2025, at 12:01 a.m. ET.

What do the tariffs mean for the water industry?

The tariffs can potentially impact the water industry from all angles, including infrastructure costs, supply chain disruptions, workforce and increased costs for equipment and materials.