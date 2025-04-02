Utility Management

CERAFILTEC announces new chief technology officer

CERAFILTEC appoints Dr. Ernst Lutz as CTO, succeeding founder Kay Gunther Gabriel.
April 2, 2025
2 min read
ID 369942152 © Maksstock78 | Dreamstime.com
67eda05c78e1f8d50cd497c1 Dreamstime L 369942152
CERAFILTEC
Dr. Ernst Lutz, chief technology officer, CERAFILTEC
Dr. Ernst Lutz, chief technology officer, CERAFILTEC.

CERAFILTEC announced the appointment of Dr. Ernst Lutz as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), reporting directly to CEO Dr. Torsten Wintergerste. Dr. Lutz succeeds founder Kay Gunther Gabriel in the CTO role, bringing decades of experience and technical leadership to support CERAFILTEC’s continued innovation and global expansion.

As part of this transition, Kay Gunther Gabriel will shift his focus fully to his broader founder role, where he will continue to shape the company’s strategic direction, mentor teams, and drive key initiatives across sales, technology, and operations. This evolution allows CERAFILTEC to leverage Dr. Lutz’s operational expertise while enabling Kay to maximize his impact across the business.

With this strengthened leadership structure, CERAFILTEC is positioned to accelerate innovation in ceramic membrane technology. Dr. Lutz has a proven track record of aligning technology with strategic vision and driving meaningful organizational impact. His dynamic mindset and leadership have consistently attracted top international talent to advance innovation and deliver results.

His career includes prestigious CTO roles at companies such as Bekaert (Belgium), Gurit (Switzerland), Grundfos (Denmark), and Sulzer (Switzerland). Based at CERAFILTEC’s headquarters in Saarbrücken, Germany, he will also become a managing director of CERAFILTEC Germany GmbH.

“Please join us in welcoming Dr. Lutz to CERAFILTEC as we continue to push the boundaries of innovation, efficiency, and sustainability in water treatment,” said Dr. Wintergerste in a press release. “He is a highly accomplished C-level executive who strengthens the foundation for CERAFILTEC’s future growth. We are excited to have him join our expanding team.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Lutz, a CTO with such a wealth of experience. His leadership will not only elevate CERAFILTEC’s technology portfolio, but also positively influence the entire ceramic membrane technology sector,” said Gabriel in a press release. “This is a great step forward for the technology and the industry as a whole. These developments give CERAFILTEC additional power to capture the growth in the market. We will work together in CERAFILTEC, as one team focused on providing clean water. everywhere.”

Sign up for Wastewater Digest Newsletters
Get all the latest news and updates.

Related

Standardized plant-based formulations safely neutralize foul wastewater treatment odors

Standardized plant-based formulations safely neutralize foul wastewater treatment odors

What is surface wasting (SWAS)?

What is surface wasting (SWAS)?

Modernize OT Cybersecurity to Mitigate Risk
Sponsored

Modernize OT Cybersecurity to Mitigate Risk

Energy Efficient System Design for WWTPs
Sponsored

Energy Efficient System Design for WWTPs