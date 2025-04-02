CERAFILTEC announces new chief technology officer

CERAFILTEC announced the appointment of Dr. Ernst Lutz as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), reporting directly to CEO Dr. Torsten Wintergerste. Dr. Lutz succeeds founder Kay Gunther Gabriel in the CTO role, bringing decades of experience and technical leadership to support CERAFILTEC’s continued innovation and global expansion.

As part of this transition, Kay Gunther Gabriel will shift his focus fully to his broader founder role, where he will continue to shape the company’s strategic direction, mentor teams, and drive key initiatives across sales, technology, and operations. This evolution allows CERAFILTEC to leverage Dr. Lutz’s operational expertise while enabling Kay to maximize his impact across the business.

With this strengthened leadership structure, CERAFILTEC is positioned to accelerate innovation in ceramic membrane technology. Dr. Lutz has a proven track record of aligning technology with strategic vision and driving meaningful organizational impact. His dynamic mindset and leadership have consistently attracted top international talent to advance innovation and deliver results.

His career includes prestigious CTO roles at companies such as Bekaert (Belgium), Gurit (Switzerland), Grundfos (Denmark), and Sulzer (Switzerland). Based at CERAFILTEC’s headquarters in Saarbrücken, Germany, he will also become a managing director of CERAFILTEC Germany GmbH.

“Please join us in welcoming Dr. Lutz to CERAFILTEC as we continue to push the boundaries of innovation, efficiency, and sustainability in water treatment,” said Dr. Wintergerste in a press release. “He is a highly accomplished C-level executive who strengthens the foundation for CERAFILTEC’s future growth. We are excited to have him join our expanding team.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Lutz, a CTO with such a wealth of experience. His leadership will not only elevate CERAFILTEC’s technology portfolio, but also positively influence the entire ceramic membrane technology sector,” said Gabriel in a press release. “This is a great step forward for the technology and the industry as a whole. These developments give CERAFILTEC additional power to capture the growth in the market. We will work together in CERAFILTEC, as one team focused on providing clean water. everywhere.”