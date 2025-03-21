Illinois EPA invests $112.7 million in water projects in first half of FY25

Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) Acting Director James Jennings announced the investment of more than $112 million through water infrastructure loans to local governments and water districts in the first half of fiscal year 2025 (July-December 2024).

The Illinois EPA State Revolving Fund (SRF) Program provides low-interest loans which fund wastewater, stormwater and drinking water projects.

Included in these investments is more than $9.9 million in loan forgiveness, provided to those recipients meeting the loan rules for either Small Community Rate or Hardship Rate.

“Illinois EPA is proud to operate a robust State Revolving Fund that allows us to partner with local governments in meeting the challenges of aging and deteriorating water infrastructure,” said Acting Director Jennings in a press release. “Our drinking water and wastewater loan programs provide our communities and water districts with vital funding needed to repair and replace the outdated or failing equipment.”

Notable projects include:

Urbana and Champaign Sanitary District: $43,084,944 to increase flow for the southwest treatment plant (SWP). The current SWP has equipment that is approaching the end of its reliable service life or needs upgrading. Increasing the SWP capacity is needed to properly remove nitrogenous compounds from wastewater.

Metropolitan Water Reclamation District: $55,358,345 to rehabilitate existing railings, install mechanical mixers, rehabilitate concrete slabs and structures, and miscellaneous associated piping, electrical equipment, and related appurtenances at the Stickney Water Reclamation Plant.

Village of Atwood: $1,910,259 to rehabilitate, upgrade, and complete general improvements at the existing wastewater treatment plant. A new storage shed will also be constructed. Additionally, sewer lining with cured-in-place pipe-lining of sanitary sewers will be completed.

A complete list of FY25 first and second quarter loan recipients can be found here.