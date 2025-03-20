New York announces funding for water infrastructure projects

New York State Senator Patrick M. Gallivan stated in a press release that the Environmental Facilities Corporation (EFC) approved financial assistance for water infrastructure improvement projects in West Seneca and the town of Concord.

The Board’s approval authorizes municipal access to low-cost financing and previously announced grants to support critical water and sewer infrastructure projects.

“The state’s investment will make these projects more affordable and manageable for local governments,” said Senator Gallivan in a press release. “By working together on projects like these, we can better protect our environment, upgrade wastewater treatment facilities and help ensure water quality.”

Local projects include:

West Seneca - $3.8 million state grant for the construction of sanitary sewer improvements in Sewer Districts 5 and 13.

Town of Concord - $4.9 million interest-free financing and $1.175 million state grant for the planning, design, and construction of the Kissing Bridge and Craneridge Wastewater Treatment Plants consolidation project.

EFC approved grants to local governments from the Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Funds – a mix of federal and state dollars dedicated to financing community water infrastructure projects.