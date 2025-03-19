Estacada, Oregon receives EPA WATERS award for innovative water infrastructure

The city of Estacada, Oregon, received an U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) WATERS award on March 18, 2025, in recognition of its innovative and effective use of its Oregon Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan.

“EPA is pleased to recognize Estacada for their effective use of tax dollars to reduce costs for their residents and protect the Clackamas River,” said EPA Regional Administrator Emma Pokon in an EPA press release. “The new infrastructure funded by EPA and Oregon DEQ is more efficient and helps the City meet the requirements of the Clean Water Act. It’s a great example of local government working with the State and EPA to serve the public.”

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is loaning the city $5.5 million through the low-interest loan program to replace its 1963 wastewater treatment plant.

The new treatment plant funded by the loan will provide capacity to serve anticipated growth, ensure compliance with water quality requirements and be energy efficient.

“The City of Estacada recognizes that there are over 300,000 drinking water users who take their water from the Clackamas River downstream from our plant,” said Estacada Mayor Sean Drinkwine in a press release. “With the new plant we are able to ensure that we are good stewards of our river.”

The new facility will use membrane technology to produce clean effluent. The plant is 90% engineered currently. The plant is expected to break ground in the fall of 2025, with completion within 18-24 months.

According to the EPA, the WATERS award program seeks to recognize a few projects that are Well-planned, Affordable, include innovative ideas or technology that is Transferable to other communities, provide benefits for water or energy Efficiency, or help make the community more Resilient or Sustainable.

DEQ Clean Water State Revolving Fund staff nominated the City of Estacada because the project will deliver energy efficiency, resilience and sustainability benefits. The project features premium efficiency motors and an advanced membrane bioreactor treatment process that will exceed all current and anticipated future water quality standards and ensure long-term environmental benefits.