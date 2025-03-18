Lynchburg Water Resources opens its doors for World Water Day

Lynchburg Water Resources will celebrate World Water Day on March 22, 2025, by hosting free tours for the public of the College Hill Water Treatment Plant and the Lynchburg Regional Water Resource Recovery Facility.

Both tours will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The tour of the Lynchburg Regional Water Resource Recovery Facility (WRRF) will educate guests about where wastewater travels after it’s flushed down the drain. The tour will walk guests through the complex process it takes to treat the wastewater and release the treated water into the James River, which is even cleaner than the river water itself.

The tour of the College Hill Water Treatment Plant will educate guests about where the city’s water comes from, how it’s treated to ensure it is clean and safe, then how it’s delivered to customers across Lynchburg. The tour will include an incredible view of Lynchburg from atop the water treatment tanks.

“World Water Day is a time to celebrate water for the amazing resource that it is,” said Kendall Juell, outreach coordinator for Lynchburg Water Resources, in a press release. “Not all communities in the world have access to clean drinking water and sanitation. It’s important for citizens to see what it takes to provide them with clean water and then treat their wastewater in a rigorous biological process that ultimately supports a healthy environment for the people and wildlife downstream.”

Each year, the city treats 4.2 billion gallons of wastewater and over 3.8 billion gallons of drinking water.