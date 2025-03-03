Corning, New York receives $480,000 for wastewater plant upgrades

New York Congressman Nick Langworthy announced on March 3, 2025, that $480,000 has been awarded to the city of Corning from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for improvements to its wastewater treatment plant.

The grant was the result of the fiscal year (FY) 2022 Consolidated Appropriations Act.

“The City of Corning’s wastewater treatment plant has been in need of upgrades for some time,” said Congressman Nick Langworthy in a press release. “I’m grateful to former Congressman Tom Reed for putting this request forward back in 2022 and I’m pleased the City will now have access to these funds. Working with our local officials to modernize and enhance critical public infrastructure will always be one of my top priorities.”

This funding will be used to modernize the city’s wastewater treatment plant to meet discharge regulations, community resiliency, and sustainable practices.

In FY 2022, Congress appropriated resources for 483 congressionally directed water infrastructure projects (EPA Community Grants) totaling $841 millionunder the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2022