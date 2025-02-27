West Virginia American Water invests over $119 million in system upgrades in 2024

West Virginia American Water announced on February 27, 2025, its 2024 end-of-year investment total for system improvements, totaling more than $119 million in water and wastewater system upgrades throughout its service area.
“West Virginia American Water is committed to providing clean, safe and reliable water and wastewater service to our customers, which includes proactively investing in infrastructure and capital upgrades to replace aging water mains,” said Scott Wyman, president of West Virginia American Water, in a press release. “These investments help improve service reliability and reduce service disruptions for our 600,000 customers across the state. By investing in our communities today, we are helping to build a better tomorrow for generations to come in West Virginia.”
Wastewater system improvements
Wastewater system improvement highlights for 2024 include:
- Approximately $4.5 million in investments to wastewater treatment facilities.
- Sludge press, blower and nozzle replacements, and headworks improvements in the Fayetteville Wastewater Treatment plant.
- Replacements for the decanter, digester blower, treatment process pumps, and installation of a new generator, lab, and SCADA for the Boone-Raleigh Wastewater Treatment Plant.
- Replacement of sand filters at the Shenandoah Junction Wastewater Treatment Plant.
- Replacing membranes at the East Jefferson Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Other system improvements
Other system improvement highlights for 2024 include:
- Armstrong: $9 million investment to install water main from Smithers to Armstrong to provide service to the citizens of Armstrong, Kimberly, Deep Water, and Montgomery Heights from our Kanawha Valley Water Treatment Plant.
- Water Mains: $34 million investment to install or replace over 15 miles of water main across the state and install new wastewater main in Jefferson County.
- Water Treatment and Production System Improvements: $12 million investment for water treatment plant improvements throughout the state, including replacing filter under-drains and travelling screens in the Kanawha Valley Water Treatment Plant; rehabilitating wells, pumps, treatment tanks, piping, SCADA, and back-up generators in Jefferson County; and optimizing the sludge dewatering process in Bluestone.
- Tanks/Storage: $3.4 million investment to improve distribution across our service areas, including constructing a new water storage tank on Pinch Ridge; replacing the Georgetown Booster Station in Weston; and recoating two water storage tanks in Kanawha County.