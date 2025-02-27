West Virginia American Water invests over $119 million in system upgrades in 2024

West Virginia American Water announced on February 27, 2025, its 2024 end-of-year investment total for system improvements, totaling more than $119 million in water and wastewater system upgrades throughout its service area.

“West Virginia American Water is committed to providing clean, safe and reliable water and wastewater service to our customers, which includes proactively investing in infrastructure and capital upgrades to replace aging water mains,” said Scott Wyman, president of West Virginia American Water, in a press release. “These investments help improve service reliability and reduce service disruptions for our 600,000 customers across the state. By investing in our communities today, we are helping to build a better tomorrow for generations to come in West Virginia.”

Wastewater system improvements

Wastewater system improvement highlights for 2024 include:

Approximately $4.5 million in investments to wastewater treatment facilities.

Sludge press, blower and nozzle replacements, and headworks improvements in the Fayetteville Wastewater Treatment plant .

. Replacements for the decanter, digester blower, treatment process pumps, and installation of a new generator, lab, and SCADA for the Boone-Raleigh Wastewater Treatment Plant .

. Replacement of sand filters at the Shenandoah Junction Wastewater Treatment Plant .

. Replacing membranes at the East Jefferson Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Other system improvements

Other system improvement highlights for 2024 include: