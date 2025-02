New Jersey American Water invests over $520 million in system upgrades in 2024

New Jersey American Water announced its 2024 end-of-year investment total for system improvements on February 20, 2025.

Investments totaled more than $520 million in water and wastewater system upgrades throughout its service areas.

"Keeping our water infrastructure strong and reliable isn’t a one-time job—it’s a proactive effort we focus on year after year," said Mark McDonough, president of New Jersey American Water, in a press release. "The capital investments we make across our systems provide more robust, efficient, and resilient infrastructure, which helps us continue to meet or surpass water quality standards and deliver better service for our customers."

According to an American Water press release, the 2024 investment contributed to more than 7,800 jobs.

2024 system improvements

New Jersey American Water system improvement highlights for 2024: