New Jersey approves 13 Brownfield Development Areas

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced on February 18, 2025, that it has approved 13 new Brownfield Development Areas (BDAs) in 10 communities across the state.

DEP’s BDA program spurs revitalization and economic development by helping communities implement environmental investigation, remediation and redevelopment activities for areas that encompass multiple individual brownfield sites.

“This next step in the relaunching of the BDA program reinforces DEP’s commitment to the redevelopment of brownfield sites that place tremendous economic, environmental and public health burdens on municipalities,” Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette said in a press release. “The Murphy Administration looks forward to working with all of our community and redevelopment partners to restore these new Brownfield Development Areas to their full and productive use.”

The BDA designation qualifies local municipalities and redevelopment authorities to receive up to $5 million annually in state Hazardous Discharge Site Remediation Fund (HDSRF) grants, including remedial action matching grants that provide up to 75% for remedial action costs for any site reuses within the BDA.

In addition, DEP provides a single point of contact in the Office of Brownfield and Community Revitalization to work closely with municipal officials, stakeholders, developers and Licensed Site Remediation Professionals (LSRPs) to coordinate investigation, remediation and redevelopment plans.

The DEP has approved 13 new BDA applications for the following 10 communities: