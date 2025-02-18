Utility Management

$500 million loan to fund Oklahoma water and waste infrastructure passes Senate

The funding would be split between small and medium-to-large counties.
Feb. 18, 2025
2 min read
ID 73383051 © Miroslav Liska | Dreamstime.com
Lake Overholser Dam in Oklahoma City
Lake Overholser Dam in Oklahoma City. It was built in 1918 to impound water from the North Canadian river.

The Senate Energy Committee unanimously approved Senate Bill 92. The bill would make a one-time appropriation to the Oklahoma Water Resources Board so the agency can offer low-interest loans so communities can upgrade and replace their aging water and wastewater infrastructure.

Oklahoma Senator David Bullard secured the initial approval for legislation.

Under the bill, 50% of the funds would be reserved for counties with fewer than 30,000 people. The remaining funds would be evenly divided between mid-sized counties and those with more than 400,000 residents.

“During the ARPA process, we learned that many Oklahoma communities, especially those in rural areas, have billions of dollars in critical water and wastewater projects that they simply can’t afford to tackle on their own,” said Bullard in a press release. “This one-time appropriation creates a recurring investment to help municipalities revitalize their water systems to conserve this precious resource and ensure everyone has access to clean drinking water.”

Bullard passed similar legislation through the Senate and the House last year, but the bill stalled amid state budget negotiations at the end of the legislative session.

“Water and wastewater infrastructure is rapidly deteriorating in cities and towns across the state, pushing Oklahoma to the brink of a crisis,” Bullard said in a press release. “If we don’t take action soon, Oklahoma could end up like Flint, Michigan, where outdated water systems and decades of neglect led to a public health disaster.”

