Jessica Kramer nominated for EPA’s Assistant Administrator for Water

Jessica Kramer was nominated for the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPAs) Assistant Administrator for Water by President Trump on February 11, 2025.

Kramer, in the role at the EPA Office of Water, would be responsible for implementing things such as the Clean Water Act, Ocean Dumping Ban Act, Marine Plastics Pollution Research and Control Act and several other statutes.

Kramer is a former Trump water office appointee, and previously served with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection as the Deputy Secretary of Regulatory Programs.

