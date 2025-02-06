Water Research Foundation accepting nominations for $100,000 grant

The Water Research Foundation (WRF) is now accepting nominations for the 2025 Paul L. Busch Award. The $100,000 award recognizes one outstanding individual for innovative research in the field of water quality and the water environment.

WRF’s Endowment for Innovation in Applied Water Quality Research supports this annual award, named in honor of Paul L. Busch, PhD. He demonstrated creativity, visionary thinking, and practical application of scientific research—all of which are essential to ensure a clean water environment for future generations. As a leader in the water community, Dr. Busch challenged engineers and scientists to devise new solutions to current and future water quality challenges.

“Paul L. Busch believed that the purpose of engineering was not just to build a better tool, but to build a better tool for the right reason,” said Jeffrey McCutcheon, recipient of the 2024 award, in a press release. “I am grateful to my current and past students who have worked exceptionally hard to make our new technology a reality and for WRF seeing the possibility of what we can accomplish.”

The award highlights projects that will make significant contributions in bridging research and its practical application. The award recipient will receive a grant of $100,000 to further their work, take risks, and explore new directions. Individuals from all segments of the water quality community are encouraged to submit nominations, either for themselves or others. You can submit your application here. The deadline to submit nominations is June 2, 2025.

Created in 2001, the Paul L. Busch Award has provided more than $2 million in funding to researchers who are making major breakthroughs in water quality science.