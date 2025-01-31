EPA recognizes New Hampshire wastewater entities

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) New England Region recently awarded three 2024 Regional Wastewater Treatment Awards to New Hampshire wastewater facilities and individuals to highlight their commitment to improving water quality.

For the past 40 years, the EPA Regional Wastewater Awards Program has recognized personnel in the wastewater field who have provided invaluable public service managing and operating wastewater treatment facilities throughout New England.

2024 EPA Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator of the Year Award

Ernie Smalley of the Hinsdale Publicly Owned Treatment Works (POTW)

Smalley, who is the Superintendent of the Hinsdale POTW, was recognized for his outstanding work over the years operating and maintaining the facility. Smalley was one of only five individuals across New England to receive this award. The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services was instrumental in Smalley's nomination.

The EPA Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator of the Year Award was established to recognize and honor the employees of publicly owned wastewater treatment plants for their commitment to improving water quality with outstanding plant operations and maintenance. Wastewater operators and staff work diligently to protect public health and the environment, often with limited resources.

2024 Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant Operation and Maintenance Excellence Award

Newington WWTP

The Newington WWTP, led by Plant Operator Ariel Wright, was recognized for exceptional work in operating and maintaining the wastewater treatment plant during the past year. The facility was one of only three facilities across New England to receive this award. The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services was instrumental in the facility's nomination.

The EPA Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant Operation and Maintenance Excellence Award was established to recognize and honor the employees of publicly owned wastewater treatment plants for their commitment to improving water quality with outstanding plant operations and maintenance. Especially with the smaller facilities, conscientious operators and staff continue to perform exceptionally with limited resources.

2024 EPA Regional Wastewater Trainer of the Year

Gary Bartlett of the New Hampshire Department of Transportation

Bartlett, who is a Program Specialist at the New Hampshire Department of Transportation, was recognized for his outstanding work over the years providing confined space entry training to wastewater treatment plant operators. Bartlett was one of only two individuals across New England to receive this award. The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services was instrumental in Bartlett's nomination.

The EPA Regional Wastewater Trainer of the Year was established to recognize and honor the trainers who provide exemplary education to operators in the wastewater sector. Wastewater is a constantly evolving field, and operators are required to take many hours of training prior to becoming licensed, along with annual continuing education to keep them up to date on the newest technologies, contaminants, regulations, and other industry-specific topics.