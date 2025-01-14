Springfield Water and Sewer Commission accepting applications for workforce program

The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission (Commission) in Massachusetts announced that applications for its workforce development summer internship program, the Pipeline Program, are now being accepted for summer 2025.

High school students from Springfield that are interested in learning more about career opportunities in the water sector, gaining hands-on experience, building critical job skills, and serving their community can submit a Pipeline Program application now through March 26, 2025.

In-demand careers

The trained professionals that operate and maintain drinking water and wastewater systems are in high demand at the Commission, around Massachusetts, and across the country. The Commission launched this workforce development initiative in 2023 in partnership with Springfield Public Schools, Veolia North America, and the Massachusetts Water Works Association to strengthen the “pipeline” of trained and licensed water professionals to fill critical job vacancies and build the water workforce of the future. The

Pipeline Program offers a work-based learning opportunity by exposing high school students to the wide variety of rewarding career opportunities in the water sector through a department rotational model. Previous Pipeline Program interns have gone on to pursue career pathways in water operations, water distribution, environmental science, and information technology/cybersecurity.

Pipeline Program 2025

To fill the limited available positions in the Pipeline Program the Commission is seeking motivated, hard-working high school students from Springfield that are enthusiastic about exploring career opportunities and learning more about the daily operations at the region’s largest water utility.

Over the course of the 7-week Pipeline Program the 12 interns will participate in:

Work-based learning

Interns rotate through departments at various Commission facilities across the Lower Pioneer Valley. Departments include water and wastewater operations, laboratory services, water quality, watershed and environmental protection, engineering, and information technology and cybersecurity.

Enrichment Activities

Visits to other area water utilities and related industries to learn more about career opportunities

Water Operations Training Course

Prepare for advanced training courses and the drinking water treatment state licensing process through the “How Water Works” introductory water operations course through the Massachusetts Water Works Association (MWWA).

New West Parish Water Treatment Plant Construction

Interns will have the opportunity to learn more about this project and see first-hand the construction of this generational reinvestment in our water system – and possibly their future workplace.

Skill-building workshops

Enhance communication and teamwork skills, strengthen job application materials, and gain additional skills in a professional setting

Mentorship

Build connections with a variety of Commission staff and gain insight into opportunities and career pathways in the water sector

Post-internship support and opportunities

Support for interns after their summer internship, including guidance and assistance in pursuing a career in water operations

Water professionals are in high demand due to a wave of retirements and the advancing needs of modern drinking water and wastewater systems. The water sector offers enduring, non-outsourceable careers that provide dynamic opportunities, competitive pay and robust benefits.

“We are excited to embark on our third year of the Pipeline Program as we continue to work to build our water workforce of the future while rebuilding our critical infrastructure,” said Executive Director Josh Schimmel in a press release. “In October we broke ground on the new West Parish Water Treatment Plant, which is the start of an exciting new era for both water treatment and water careers for the region. Pipeline Program interns will have a unique opportunity to see the planning and construction that goes into generational projects of this magnitude, while also participating in other skill building and mentorship with our experienced and dedicated staff.”