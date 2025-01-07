Honolulu Department of Environmental Services celebrates first graduating class of wastewater operator trainees

The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Environmental Services (ENV) announced a milestone in its ongoing efforts to strengthen O‘ahu’s wastewater operator workforce: the successful graduation of its first cohort of Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator Trainees (WWTPOT).

The trainee graduates, who started at the city in September, are now working full-time at their assigned treatment plants. ENV’s new trainee initiative addresses the department’s long-standing understaffing challenges while paving the way for a sustainable future in wastewater operations.

In May 2024, ENV introduced the new WWTPOT job classification, offering a starting salary of $56,340 with no prior experience required.

Open recruitment was held from July 8-10, closing after 200 applications were received. Interviews were conducted for 124 candidates from July 29-31, resulting in 20 trainees selected.

These trainees became city employees and began work in the first week of September. The trainee cohort featured a diverse group, ranging from 17-year-old recent high school graduates to individuals in their 40s embarking on second careers in pursuit of the stability and benefits of public service.

The trainees commenced a 15-week, full-time training program that integrated classroom instruction, laboratory exercises, fieldwork, and hands-on experience at ENV’s nine wastewater treatment plants. Additionally, the city designated more than 40 alternates for the Trainee Program, who will be contacted in February 2025 to form the next cohort of trainee operators set to begin in March.

ENV’s 15-week, extensive training course was developed in collaboration with Brown and Caldwell engineering consultants and was successfully conducted twice previously for other ENV employees in September-December 2022 and February-May 2024. In ENV’s training course, trainees participate in rigorous hands-on learning and classroom instruction to prepare them for permanent roles within the city’s wastewater treatment plants.

Achievements

Key achievements from the ENV operator training program include:

Operator Licensing Success: Four participants from the first two courses have completed their required one-year of full-time qualifying experience and then passed their state operator license exams, earning certifications at Grades 1, 2, and 4 levels – demonstrating the program’s effectiveness in preparing trainees for career advancement.

“The Wastewater Treatment Operator Trainee Program represents a transformative investment in our workforce and our community,” Roger Babcock, director of ENV, said in a press release. “Wastewater operations is a rewarding job with great pay and benefits, and long term stability that embodies teamwork and pride in public service. By equipping individuals with the tools to succeed, we are addressing critical staffing shortages while ensuring the long-term resilience of O‘ahu’s wastewater systems.”

The city’s commitment to workforce development is underscored by its plans to continue the program in 2025-2026. ENV will conduct a second open recruitment for operator trainees in fall 2025. Additionally, the department is enhancing outreach efforts by engaging with local high schools to inspire future operators and promoting the program citywide to attract a steady influx of motivated candidates.

By investing in training and creating clear career pathways, the city is building a skilled, resilient workforce ready to tackle the challenges of wastewater management to prevent pollution of the environment and safeguard the health and safety of Hawai‘i’s residents.