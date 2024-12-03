Aquarion acquires Ansonia, Connecticut municipal wastewater system

Aquarion Water Company announced on December 3, 2024, that it has completed the purchase of the city of Ansonia’s municipal wastewater system. According to a press release, the purchase marks the largest privatization of a municipal wastewater system in New England.

"We are delighted to welcome Ansonia residents and businesses to the Aquarion family,” said Donald Morrissey, president of Aquarion Water Company, in a press release. “We look forward to providing our newest customers with outstanding customer service and a long-term commitment to protecting the environment.”

“The sale of the wastewater system is another step in the revitalization of Ansonia and will allow the City to focus on and fully fund our core strengths of public safety, education, and economic development while stabilizing both sewer and tax rates for years to come,” said Ansonia Mayor David Cassetti in a press release.

The $41 million transaction includes a commitment from Aquarion to invest an additional $15 million in infrastructure improvements over its first five years of ownership.

The system serves 5,800 customer connections in Ansonia. Aquarion currently provides water service to many of the communities surrounding Ansonia, including Derby, Seymour, Oxford, Beacon Falls, and Shelton.

Since 2011, Aquarion has integrated 91 water and wastewater systems. Many of these transactions involved municipal systems, including purchases of systems owned by the City of Derby, and the Towns of Canaan, Marlborough, New Fairfield, and New Hartford.

Under Aquarion ownership, customers will have new options for bill payment, including online, by phone, mail, or in-person at convenient payment locations.