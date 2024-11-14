Illinois American Water acquires Metro East Sanitary District System

Illinois American Water announced on November 13, 2024, that it has completed its $8.4 million acquisition of the wastewater system of the Metro East Sanitary District (MESD).

The wastewater system acquisition includes the Eagle Park and Lansdowne wastewater systems and adds approximately 5,600 customers to the company’s footprint in the Metro East area near St. Louis.

In recent years, Illinois American Water has purchased the wastewater system assets of Alton, Granite City, Godfrey, Grafton, Jerseyville and Shiloh.

Illinois American Water is planning significant capital investments in the MESD wastewater system over the next five years. Operational improvements will be made to the Lansdowne and Venice pumping stations and various lift stations. In addition, the investment will include cleaning and inspecting of the force mains and sewer piping as well as improvements to the collection system.

The Illinois Commerce Commission approved the Asset Purchase Agreement on November 7, 2024.

The majority of MESD customers receive their water service from Illinois American Water. Their monthly wastewater bill will now be included in the monthly water bill from the company.

“We thank the leadership of MESD for their vote of confidence in us,” said Illinois American Water President Rebecca Losli in a press release. “We have provided water service in the Metro East for more than 125 years. Our company and team of experienced employees are vested in the Metro East and look forward to providing high-quality wastewater services to the communities. We are well positioned to invest in aging infrastructure by leveraging our resources and expertise to address and provide solutions for their water and wastewater needs for years to come.”